Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

TJX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

