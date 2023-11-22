DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 3.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

DD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 604,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,172. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

