Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $517,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 108.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 985,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,953. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

