PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,510 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $184,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $23.54 on Wednesday, hitting $359.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,892. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.37.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

