AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $139.21. 1,106,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,130. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

