Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $977.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $874.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.55. The company has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $514.83 and a 1 year high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

