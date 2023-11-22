Korea Investment CORP Sells 43,675 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,675 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

