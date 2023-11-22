AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,933.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,797.63.

AutoZone stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,669.87. 21,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,472. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,561.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2,521.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

