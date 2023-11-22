Algebris UK Ltd Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Algebris UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,632 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. 1,635,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

