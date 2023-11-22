Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $154.36. The stock had a trading volume of 876,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,718. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

