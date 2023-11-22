FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises 3.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

