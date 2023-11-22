iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Geisinger Health

Geisinger Health reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,342 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Geisinger Health’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geisinger Health’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,870 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

