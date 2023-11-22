Element Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. 602,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

