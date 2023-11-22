Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 473,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,766. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

