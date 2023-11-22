Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,672 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $82,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. 1,008,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,936. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock worth $21,589,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

