ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down to $115.17

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.17, but opened at $112.02. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 424,769 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

