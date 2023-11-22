Mystic Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after buying an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

