Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,388,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,172,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,339,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

