Algebris UK Ltd Purchases 307 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sempra makes up about 0.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

SRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. 674,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.