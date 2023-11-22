TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,792 shares of company stock worth $142,987,271. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

