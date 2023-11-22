Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 2,039,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,291. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

