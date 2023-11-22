JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 0.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after buying an additional 1,487,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,866,000 after buying an additional 283,101 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,159,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.86. 550,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

