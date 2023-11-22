Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Holdings Cut by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd cut its stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Guild makes up 0.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Guild worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE GHLD traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,869. Guild Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $772.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guild

Guild Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.