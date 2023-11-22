Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 3.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 122,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

