Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,210. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 150.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

