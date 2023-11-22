Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $65,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $11.02 on Wednesday, reaching $718.39. 187,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,914. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $728.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.