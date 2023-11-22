TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 2,737,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.