Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of ServiceNow worth $2,074,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $673.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,805. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.74 and its 200-day moving average is $561.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

