TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,337,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $383,754,000 after purchasing an additional 542,728 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.9% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 16,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $462,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.85. 5,423,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,089,775. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $342.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $875.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

