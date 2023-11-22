NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.74.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.06. 48,716,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,247,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.24 and its 200-day moving average is $427.27. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

