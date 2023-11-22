QUASA (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $13,480.91

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $179,063.73 and $13,480.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,593.60 or 0.99989003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151839 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,132.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.