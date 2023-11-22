Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $151,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.33 on Wednesday, hitting $232.87. 66,908,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,556,578. The company has a market capitalization of $740.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.27. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.