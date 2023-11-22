Protective Life Corp Buys 913 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Protective Life Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Protective Life Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Protective Life Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. 1,830,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

