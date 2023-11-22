Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 335,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

