Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,877 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $75,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 555,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.60. 244,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

