Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,640 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.20% of Vertiv worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $106,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $5,021,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $4,217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 2,972,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

