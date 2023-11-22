Korea Investment CORP Buys 152,611 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,611 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $91,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

