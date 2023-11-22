iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 67,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,066,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,431,000 after buying an additional 1,578,014 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. 5,995,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

