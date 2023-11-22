Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. 2,795,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

