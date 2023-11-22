Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,028. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Melius cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

