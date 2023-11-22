Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 282 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

