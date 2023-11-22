Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,159. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

