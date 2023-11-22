Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 624,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,596. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

