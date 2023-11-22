Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.48. The stock had a trading volume of 371,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,865. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $258.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

