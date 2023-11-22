Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Billion Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Bank of America worth $3,640,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC remained flat at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,050,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,772,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

