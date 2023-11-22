International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $164,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.57. 215,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $154.97.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

