Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $62,000.

QQQE stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $78.45. 24,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $847.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

