Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.83

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 502197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

