VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.11.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Trading Halts Explained
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.