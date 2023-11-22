VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 347,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

