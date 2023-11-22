United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.00

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.80.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

